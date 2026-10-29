Free Fire returns to India after over 4-year ban
What's the story
Garena has reintroduced its popular battle royale game, Free Fire, in India. The game was banned over national security concerns back in February 2022. The new version is called Free Fire India and it comes with a host of features tailored for Indian users. These include parental controls, playtime limits, spending caps, and hosting user data on Indian servers.
Game features
Free Fire India is a standalone game
Free Fire India is a standalone game, available on both Android and iOS platforms. It features India-specific content to enhance the gaming experience for local players.
The launch also coincides with a Diwali campaign that celebrates India's cultural diversity through exclusive in-game items and themed artwork.
The campaign will continue until November 15, further adding to the festive atmosphere of the game.
Device compatibility
Responsible gaming practices and device compatibility
Garena has ensured that Free Fire India is compatible with a wide range of devices, from budget smartphones with low RAM and processing power to high-end flagship devices.
This move is aimed at making the game accessible to as many players as possible, regardless of their device specifications.
The company also plans to introduce daily gaming time restrictions and limits on in-game spending for responsible gaming practices.
Data security
Data privacy and local server storage
Garena has also stressed on data privacy and security with the launch of Free Fire India.
The company has promised that all game data will be stored on local cloud servers within India.
The move is intended to address the data storage and privacy requirements applicable to the Indian market.