Garmin Forerunner 970, 570 launched in India: Check features, prices
Garmin just dropped two new smartwatches in India—the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570—built for runners and fitness fans.
Both come with bright AMOLED screens, built-in GPS, and support for multiple satellite systems for super accurate tracking.
The 970 promises up to 15 days of battery life, while the 570 lasts up to 11 days on a single charge.
Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570: Price and availability
The premium Forerunner 970 (₹90,990) sports a titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, and advanced health tracking like SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.
The more affordable Forerunner 570 (₹66,990) features an aluminum bezel plus Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Both watches are available now on Garmin's India website with a two-year warranty.