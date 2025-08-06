Garmin Forerunner 970, 570 launched in India: Check features, prices Technology Aug 06, 2025

Garmin just dropped two new smartwatches in India—the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570—built for runners and fitness fans.

Both come with bright AMOLED screens, built-in GPS, and support for multiple satellite systems for super accurate tracking.

The 970 promises up to 15 days of battery life, while the 570 lasts up to 11 days on a single charge.