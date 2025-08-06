Next Article
Hormone from fat cells can help manage type-1 diabetes
Scientists have found that leptin—a hormone from fat cells—helps the brain keep blood sugar in check in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
When insulin drops, so does leptin, which misleads the brain into raising blood sugar and ketone levels, sometimes causing dangerous diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).
Boosting leptin in the brain can bring blood sugar back
The cool part? Boosting leptin in the brain can actually bring blood sugar back to normal, even without insulin.
Dr. Michael Schwartz's earlier research showed diabetic mice got better within days just from leptin.
Now, researchers are hoping to test this in humans—opening up new ways to manage T1D beyond daily insulin shots.