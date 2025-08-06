Next Article
AI that never leaves your office? North makes it possible
Cohere, a Canadian AI company, just rolled out North—a platform that lets businesses use AI while keeping their data locked safely behind their own firewalls.
No customer data ever leaves the building, so privacy stays front and center.
North meets tough security standards like GDPR and ISO 27001
North runs directly on a company's private systems instead of public cloud, making it ideal for sensitive environments.
It meets tough security standards like GDPR and ISO 27001, works smoothly with tools like Gmail and Salesforce, and offers smart chat and search features for things like customer support or market research.
Big names like RBC and Dell have already put North to the test to boost their AI game without risking their data.