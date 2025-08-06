Google confirms data breach by hacker group ShinyHunters

ShinyHunters have previously targeted Cisco and Pandora

ShinyHunters are known for targeting big companies using voice phishing to break into cloud databases. They've hit other firms like Cisco and Pandora before this.

Google thinks they might leak stolen data online to pressure companies for money.

With their ties to other cybercriminal groups, including The Com, it's a reminder that data security is still an ongoing challenge—even for tech giants.