Google confirms data breach by hacker group ShinyHunters
Google just confirmed a data breach in its Salesforce system, pulled off by the hacker group ShinyHunters, also known as UNC6040.
The affected database was mainly for small and medium businesses and included names, contact details, and notes—info that Google says is mostly already public.
ShinyHunters have previously targeted Cisco and Pandora
ShinyHunters are known for targeting big companies using voice phishing to break into cloud databases. They've hit other firms like Cisco and Pandora before this.
Google thinks they might leak stolen data online to pressure companies for money.
With their ties to other cybercriminal groups, including The Com, it's a reminder that data security is still an ongoing challenge—even for tech giants.