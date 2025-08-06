Next Article
ISRO's new launch pad to boost India's space ambitions
ISRO is building a third, high-tech launch pad at Sriharikota, aiming to be ready by March 2029.
This new pad will let India send much heavier rockets and bigger payloads into space—think up to 30,000 tons into low Earth orbit.
The pad will help in upcoming missions like Gaganyaan
The launch pad is key for India's next-gen missions—like its own space station by 2035 and even crewed lunar landings by 2040.
ISRO is also bringing in Indian startups and MSMEs through open tenders, so it's not just about rockets; it's about boosting local innovation and jobs too.