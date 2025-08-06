Claude AI aces cybersecurity challenges, sparks debate

AI's dual role in cybersecurity

Claude isn't just a one-hit wonder. It also nailed 19 out of 20 challenges at Hack the Box, something only a handful of human teams have pulled off.

Even DARPA-backed AIs like Xbow are topping bug bounty charts solo.

Experts say it's time to rethink cybersecurity—AI might soon be both our best defender and toughest rival online.