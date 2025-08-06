ESPN+ is launching a new streaming service

What else to expect?

The new app will let you personalize your feed, watch multiple games at once (hello, multiview!), and even check out betting features.

Plus, ESPN is teaming up with the NFL (which now owns a 10% stake) and WWE—so expect exclusive NFL content and events like WrestleMania coming straight to ESPN.

If you already have ESPN through pay TV, good news: you'll get this new streaming option at no extra cost.