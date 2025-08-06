Next Article
Elon Musk's partner uses AI to animate son's drawing
Shivon Zilis, Neuralink exec and mom to Elon Musk's twins, went viral after using AI to bring her three-year-old son's drawing to life.
She used xAI's Grok Imagine tool to animate his yellow spaceship flying toward a pink Mars—a sweet mix of family creativity and tech that quickly caught people's attention.
Musk shares Zilis's post
Zilis's post, captioned "Imagine bringing images to life," inspired tons of parents who now want to try AI with their kids' art.
Even Musk joined in, sharing the video with a smiling emoji with hearts around it and calling Grok Imagine a way to "turn your child's drawing into an animated movie."
For Zilis and Musk—parents of four—this felt like a fun family moment that resonated far beyond their own home.