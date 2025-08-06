Meta's secret data collection from period tracker costs it $1.4bn
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) just got called out by a San Francisco jury for breaking California privacy laws.
Turns out, Meta collected personal info—including menstrual cycle data—from the Flo period-tracking app without asking users first.
The lawsuit, brought by eight women in 2021, highlights how easily sensitive health data can end up in the wrong hands.
Flo shared user data with Meta without consent
Between 2016 and 2019, Flo's use of Facebook's software quietly sent user data to Meta—even though Meta denied accessing any health info.
The court didn't buy it.
Now, over 3.7 million US users are affected and will be notified about the ruling and possible compensation soon.
This case is a big reminder to keep an eye on what apps do with your private info—and why stronger digital privacy rules matter more than ever.