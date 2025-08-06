Meta's secret data collection from period tracker costs it $1.4bn

Flo shared user data with Meta without consent

Between 2016 and 2019, Flo's use of Facebook's software quietly sent user data to Meta—even though Meta denied accessing any health info.

The court didn't buy it.

Now, over 3.7 million US users are affected and will be notified about the ruling and possible compensation soon.

This case is a big reminder to keep an eye on what apps do with your private info—and why stronger digital privacy rules matter more than ever.