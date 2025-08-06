Next Article
NVIDIA pushes back against US 'kill switch' requirement for AI chips
NVIDIA has pushed back against a US proposal that would force its AI chips to include a "kill switch" or backdoor access.
Lawmakers wanted new tracking and remote control features as part of the Chip Security Act, but NVIDIA isn't on board, saying these changes could actually make their GPUs less secure.
NVIDIA's dilemma
NVIDIA's chief security officer warned that adding backdoors could open up big security risks, making it easier for hackers to break in.
At the same time, NVIDIA is stuck between strict US export rules and pressure to keep selling chips in China—while facing tough competition from Chinese tech giants like Huawei.
Ongoing investigations into possible vulnerabilities in NVIDIA's H20 chips are only adding more heat to the mix.