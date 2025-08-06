Create bilingual posters or product labels with Alibaba's Qwen-Image
Alibaba just dropped Qwen-Image, an open-source AI that creates sharp images with spot-on text in English, Chinese, and more.
From handwritten poems to bilingual posters or product labels, it's designed for anyone who wants creative visuals with accurate words.
The best part? It's free for commercial use (just give credit), so startups and creators can jump right in.
How it works
Qwen-Image is built on a mix of smart tech: a multimodal language model (Qwen2.5-VL) handles the language side, while a variational autoencoder (VAE) and MMDiT diffusion model make sure every layout is crisp and every bit of text lands exactly where it should—even if it's dense or uses tricky scripts.
Top AI model
This model isn't just another AI—it ranks third on the global AI Arena leaderboard and is the top open-source option for making images with accurate multilingual text.
Its training on billions of real and synthetic image-text pairs helps it stand out when you need clear, detailed visuals across languages.