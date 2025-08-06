Create bilingual posters or product labels with Alibaba's Qwen-Image Technology Aug 06, 2025

Alibaba just dropped Qwen-Image, an open-source AI that creates sharp images with spot-on text in English, Chinese, and more.

From handwritten poems to bilingual posters or product labels, it's designed for anyone who wants creative visuals with accurate words.

The best part? It's free for commercial use (just give credit), so startups and creators can jump right in.