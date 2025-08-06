Microsoft brings OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b model to Windows Technology Aug 06, 2025

Microsoft just dropped OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b model for Windows, making it possible to run advanced AI right on your own PC—no constant internet required.

If you've got a machine with at least 16GB VRAM and a modern NVIDIA or Radeon GPU, you can use this model for things like coding, tool integration, or even building your own smart assistants.