Next Article
Microsoft brings OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b model to Windows
Microsoft just dropped OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b model for Windows, making it possible to run advanced AI right on your own PC—no constant internet required.
If you've got a machine with at least 16GB VRAM and a modern NVIDIA or Radeon GPU, you can use this model for things like coding, tool integration, or even building your own smart assistants.
Mac support and cloud availability
Mac users won't have to wait long—Microsoft says the model is coming soon to macOS too.
Plus, Amazon is now offering GPT-OSS models on its cloud services, so more people (and companies) can tap into these powerful AI tools.
This move shows how quickly local AI tech is spreading beyond just Windows.