Infosys sets up new tech center in Hubballi
Infosys just launched a new Center for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Tech at its Hubballi campus in Karnataka.
This spot is part of their global Living Labs network and is all about using cutting-edge tech—think AI, cloud, and space solutions—to help industries like manufacturing and healthcare level up.
Center to create jobs, boost industry-academia ties
At the launch, Karnataka ministers MB Patil and Priyank Kharge highlighted how this center will create jobs and spark partnerships between industry and local colleges like IIIT Dharwad and KLE Tech.
With over 1,000 people already working there, Infosys leaders say the Hubballi hub is set to drive innovation in North Karnataka while supporting regional growth.