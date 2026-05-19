Gartner says 40% of government agencies adopt TrustOps by 2028

Deepfakes drive Gartner trust framework recommendations

Deepfakes aren't just cool tech. They're being used in fake announcements and even attacks on internal systems.

As Daniel Nieto from Gartner puts it, "If citizens cannot distinguish a legitimate prime minister's announcement or a secure tax agency portal from a replica, the foundational architecture of truth collapses."

To tackle this, Gartner recommends CIOs set up trust frameworks across their organizations.

If they don't act soon, digital progress could stall and institutions might have to go back to old-school manual processes.