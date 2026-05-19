Gartner says 40% of government agencies adopt TrustOps by 2028
Gartner says 40% of government agencies will establish TrustOps by 2028.
This shift is all about fighting deepfakes, impersonation, and disinformation, stuff that's making it harder for people to trust what they see online.
Instead of just fact-checking after the damage is done, governments are moving toward proactive systems that help keep their credibility intact.
Deepfakes drive Gartner trust framework recommendations
Deepfakes aren't just cool tech. They're being used in fake announcements and even attacks on internal systems.
As Daniel Nieto from Gartner puts it, "If citizens cannot distinguish a legitimate prime minister's announcement or a secure tax agency portal from a replica, the foundational architecture of truth collapses."
To tackle this, Gartner recommends CIOs set up trust frameworks across their organizations.
If they don't act soon, digital progress could stall and institutions might have to go back to old-school manual processes.