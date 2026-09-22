Gartner warns cultural issues will hamper AI governance by 2027
Technology
Gartner is sounding the alarm: cultural issues, not just tech problems, are making it tough for companies to manage AI responsibly.
At its Mumbai summit, it predicted that by 2027, most organizations ignoring these people-focused challenges will struggle with AI governance.
The big takeaway? Getting everyone on board and actually understanding how data works is crucial.
Data leaders: cultural resistance outweighs budgets
In a recent survey, 60% of data leaders said cultural resistance is a bigger headache than budget issues.
Gartner suggests companies should connect AI rules to real business goals and get business and tech folks working together.
Making data and AI basics part of daily work can help everyone feel more confident and make sure good governance actually sticks.