Gates Foundation launches coalition making AI inclusive for underrepresented languages

Mark Suzman, the foundation's CEO, says it's about unlocking AI's power to help everyone, not just those who speak big global languages.

One big project is Google's Project Vaani, which will collect speech samples from every district in India so local dialects aren't left out of future tech.

The coalition also plans to build diverse language datasets so that AI reflects real-world cultures and voices, not just what's already online.

As Mozilla Data Collective CEO EM Lewis-Jong puts it, AI models need data that actually looks like the world we live in.