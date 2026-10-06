Gaurav Sen launches AI app to report Bengaluru potholes faster
Gaurav Sen, a software engineer from Bengaluru, has launched an app called Pothole Reporter that uses AI to automatically find potholes, snap photos, and send reports straight to city officials.
With road conditions in Bengaluru getting worse lately thanks to all the digging work, this app aims to make it easier for people and the city to get repairs done faster.
Pothole Reporter sent 100 complaints
The app uses smart vision tech to detect potholes and even figures out which contractor is supposed to fix them.
Built in just one day using OpenAI tools, it's already gathered 100 complaints sent directly to commissioners.
Sen now wants to link Pothole Reporter with other civic apps like Sahaaya and NammaKasa, making it a one-stop solution for reporting issues, not just in Bengaluru but potentially across India.