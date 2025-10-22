You can now hide comma, period keys on Gboard

The new toggles for the comma and period keys are enabled by default. This has been the standard layout of Gboard for years. However, if you prefer a cleaner look, you can disable these keys from the keyboard settings. Once disabled, Gboard's bottom row will only show the ?, '123' and enter key, giving more space to the space bar.

Alternative option

Double-tap on space bar inserts period

While the new update lets you hide the period and comma keys, there's still an alternative to insert a period. You can double-tap on the space bar for this purpose. The decision to allow the removal of the comma key is a curious move. You can always disable that while keeping the Emoji key (an option available for some time now) for a more symmetrical design with the period key.