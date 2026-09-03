GE Appliances's Roper plant adopts AI for assembly automation
Technology
GE Appliances's Roper plant in Georgia is leveling up with artificial intelligence (AI): think self-driving carts delivering parts, robots handling tricky assembly jobs, and smart cameras catching mistakes on the spot.
If something goes wrong, the system pauses production and lets workers know right away.
GE Appliances upgrades save millions annually
AI also keeps an eye on factory data to spot issues like overheating motors before they become expensive problems: breakdowns can cost up to $500 a minute!
According to Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing, these upgrades save millions each year.
Plus, GE Appliances just added 600 new jobs in Georgia as part of a $180 million expansion, keeping both tech and opportunities growing at home.