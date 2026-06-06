Gemini app now lets you manage Google Contacts
What's the story
Gemini has added a new integration with Google Contacts. The latest first-party integration is accessible through Personal Intelligence > Connected Apps. It offers personalized insights and responses based on your contacts. With this update, users can manage their contacts directly from the Gemini app and receive tailored information about them.
Enhanced capabilities
Users can add, delete, or modify contacts
The Gemini app's integration with Google Contacts comes with a host of features. From adding, deleting, or modifying contacts to finding them by name, number, or email on your device or in Google Contacts. The app can also provide specific answers based on your contacts and personalize responses and suggestions when you mention them.
Additional features
The app can remind you of important dates
The Gemini app's integration with Google Contacts also comes with some handy features. It can remind you of important dates saved in your contacts, like birthdays. Plus, it can share your contacts with other apps or people on request and suggest information to save to your contacts. The app can even recommend people to reach out to or add as VIPs.
User interaction
How to use the Gemini app for managing contacts
The Gemini app's integration with Google Contacts allows users to ask for contact details, add or update a contact, or delete one. For instance, you can ask the app about a person's email address or phone number, and it will provide the information from your contacts. You can also use it to add new contacts with their details or update existing ones.