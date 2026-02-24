Gemini adds video templates to make clip creation a breeze

Google just dropped video templates on Gemini, making it super easy to whip up videos—no complicated prompts needed. You get 15 preset styles (think Cyberpunk, Video Game, Metallic, and more), all ready to go under the "Create video" tool.

You can customize the templates by adding your own photos You can tweak these templates by adding your own photos or typing in a description.

The Ingredients to Video feature even lets you turn your images into characters, and now supports the popular 9:16 format for vertical videos.

Video generation runs on Veo 3.1 Video generation runs on Veo 3.1, with daily limits based on your subscription: AI Plus users get two videos per day, Pro gets three, Ultra gets five.

For music tracks (using Lyria 3), Free users can make 10 a day; paid plans unlock more.