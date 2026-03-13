Gemini AI can now book your Uber or order food
Google and Samsung just dropped a beta of Gemini's new automation feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Now, you can ask your phone to order food or book a ride; Gemini can perform many steps automatically but may ask clarifying questions and pause for your review before final confirmation.
It's a pretty big move for AI in everyday life, making stuff like getting an Uber or grabbing Starbucks as easy as sending a quick prompt.
AI could soon take care of more daily chores
Gemini handled real-world tests well. It clarified details before booking an Uber and even picked the right menu options (like warming up your croissant) at Starbucks without extra instructions.
These wins show how AI could soon take care of more daily chores with barely any effort from you.
The feature is in beta and may receive further updates as testing continues.