Gemini AI can now book your Uber or order food Technology Mar 13, 2026

Google and Samsung just dropped a beta of Gemini's new automation feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Now, you can ask your phone to order food or book a ride; Gemini can perform many steps automatically but may ask clarifying questions and pause for your review before final confirmation.

It's a pretty big move for AI in everyday life, making stuff like getting an Uber or grabbing Starbucks as easy as sending a quick prompt.