Gemini AI can now remember your past chats
Google just dropped two new features for its Gemini AI app: Personal Context and Temporary Chat.
Now, Gemini can remember details from your past chats to give more personalized responses, while Temporary Chat lets you have private conversations that are kept for up to 72 hours for processing and response.
These updates were announced on August 13, 2025, and will start rolling out in select countries.
How to start a temporary chat
Personal Context is on by default and helps Gemini tailor replies based on your previous conversations—but you can turn it off anytime.
If you want a chat that won't stick around, just tap the new icon next to "New chat" to start a Temporary Chat; those messages won't be saved or affect future chats.
Other updates for data management
Google also made data management clearer by renaming "Gemini Apps Activity" to "Keep Activity."
Plus, there's now a setting (off by default) for whether your audio, video, or screen sharing data can be used to improve Google services—giving you more control over your privacy.