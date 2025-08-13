Gemini AI can now remember your past chats Technology Aug 13, 2025

Google just dropped two new features for its Gemini AI app: Personal Context and Temporary Chat.

Now, Gemini can remember details from your past chats to give more personalized responses, while Temporary Chat lets you have private conversations that are kept for up to 72 hours for processing and response.

These updates were announced on August 13, 2025, and will start rolling out in select countries.