Gemini AI can now remember your past conversations
Google just rolled out a memory feature for its Gemini AI chatbot, so it can remember things from past conversations—think names, favorite topics, or what you like to chat about.
Announced on August 13, 2025, this update is live for the 2.5 Pro model in some regions and will reach more users soon.
The goal? More personalized replies that actually feel like the bot knows you.
New temporary chat mode for extra privacy
You get to decide if Gemini keeps track of your info by toggling memory on or off in settings.
Plus, there's a new Temporary Chat mode for extra privacy: switch it on with a tap and nothing from that chat gets saved or used to train the AI.
These updates are rolling out to everyone over the next few weeks.