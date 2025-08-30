Gemini is widely rolling out 'temporary chats': How to use?

Gemini, the AI app by Google , has introduced a new feature called 'Temporary chat.' The update was announced earlier this month and is now being rolled out to personal users on Android , iOS, and web platforms. The feature is designed to provide more privacy by keeping certain conversations from appearing in the user's history or being used for model training."

User guide How to start a temporary chat on Gemini To use the "Temporary chat" feature, users have to open the side panel on their web or mobile interface. They will then see a new circular icon, resembling a dashed message bubble, next to "New chat" under the search field. Once this option is selected, users can start conversations that won't appear in their recent chats or Gemini app activity.

Privacy duration Temporary chats are saved for 72 hours Google has clarified that temporary chats are not used to train models or personalize user experience. However, for safety and response purposes, these chats are saved for 72 hours. After this time, users won't have access to the content of their temporary conversations.