Gemini is widely rolling out 'temporary chats': How to use?
What's the story
Gemini, the AI app by Google, has introduced a new feature called 'Temporary chat.' The update was announced earlier this month and is now being rolled out to personal users on Android, iOS, and web platforms. The feature is designed to provide more privacy by keeping certain conversations from appearing in the user's history or being used for model training."
User guide
How to start a temporary chat on Gemini
To use the "Temporary chat" feature, users have to open the side panel on their web or mobile interface. They will then see a new circular icon, resembling a dashed message bubble, next to "New chat" under the search field. Once this option is selected, users can start conversations that won't appear in their recent chats or Gemini app activity.
Privacy duration
Temporary chats are saved for 72 hours
Google has clarified that temporary chats are not used to train models or personalize user experience. However, for safety and response purposes, these chats are saved for 72 hours. After this time, users won't have access to the content of their temporary conversations.
Feature restrictions
Limitations of the feature
The "Temporary chat" feature comes with a few limitations. Users cannot use Gems, connected apps or services that require Gemini App Activity setting to be turned on, get personalized responses, or save information for future personalization in these chats. Also, feedback about the response can't be given in temporary chats. The feature is not available for work or school accounts at this time.