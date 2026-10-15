Gemini AI Plus subscribers lose pro model access November 13
Technology
Heads up: Starting November 13, Gemini AI Plus subscribers will lose access to Pro models. Those will only be available if you upgrade to the more expensive AI Pro plan.
The regular Plus plan will stick to Flash and Flash-Lite models, so you might want to check your subscription if you use advanced features.
Google updates subscription tiers with Argon
This shake-up comes as Google rolls out its new high-powered Argon model and updates its subscription tiers.
The $4.99-a-month Plus plan now offers less than before, while the $19.99-a-month option gets you Argon and all Pro models.
There's still a free plan for anyone who just needs basic Flash-Lite access, so at least there's that!