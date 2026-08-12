Gemini hits 1B users, becomes Google's fastest-growing product
What's the story
Google's Gemini app has hit the one billion monthly active users milestone, making it one of the company's fastest-growing products. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the achievement on X, congratulating Josh Woodward, VP at Google Labs, and the entire Gemini team. The achievement comes just after Google's Q2 earnings call where it celebrated over 950 million monthly users, with daily active users tripling this past year.
Expansion
Gemini's growth trajectory
Gemini's growth has been phenomenal, matching OpenAI's ChatGPT, which hit one billion monthly active users in June.
The app has been integrated into various Google products including Search, Workspace, Android, and as a standalone app.
Notably, Google's AI Mode in Search has also crossed the one billion monthly active user mark globally.
However, Pichai clarified that today's figure specifically refers to the Gemini app and not AI users from other channels.
User interaction
User engagement and iOS expansion
Gemini has seen a high level of user engagement with 63% of its users opting for the voice feature to interact directly with the assistant.
The app also generates over 150 million images every day, Google said.
Gemini is Google's 14th product to hit the one billion user milestone, joining the likes of Search, Gmail, Android, Maps, Chrome, Play, and YouTube
Upcoming updates
What's next for Gemini?
Looking ahead, Google plans to roll out 60+ new regional dialects for the Gemini app.
Woodward also revealed that power users on the macOS app prompt "2x more frequently than other surfaces."
The company is also working on adding more study features in the coming weeks and has highlighted task automation across 40 apps for Android users.