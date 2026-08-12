Gemini hits 1B users, becomes Google's fastest-growing product

Gemini's growth has been phenomenal, matching OpenAI's ChatGPT, which hit one billion monthly active users in June.

The app has been integrated into various Google products including Search, Workspace, Android, and as a standalone app.

Notably, Google's AI Mode in Search has also crossed the one billion monthly active user mark globally.

However, Pichai clarified that today's figure specifically refers to the Gemini app and not AI users from other channels.