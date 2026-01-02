How to visualize your 2026 goals using Gemini

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Gemini , has sparked online interest with a unique prompt that helps users visualize their aspirations for 2026. The official Gemini account recently shared a post inviting users to "visualize your 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro." The initiative revolves around a detailed prompt that transforms goal-setting into an engaging visual storytelling exercise.

User engagement Prompt encourages personalized vision boards The prompt shared by Gemini reads, "A detailed blue ballpoint pen sketch of a knolling for my 2026 vision board featuring the following items: [Add your items here]." This flexible template allows users to replace the listed items with their own goals, habits or milestones for the upcoming year. The idea is to turn traditional text-based resolutions into an illustrated vision board using AI.

Visual storytelling Gemini's approach adds a personal touch to goal-setting Gemini's method of future planning gives a personal, almost journal-like quality to the output. The knolling-style layout, notebook textures and hand-drawn details add depth and character to the image, making it feel intentionally imperfect yet human. This is achieved through cross-hatching, annotations and highlighter effects that make the AI-generated image more relatable.