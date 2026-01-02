LOADING...
How to visualize your 2026 goals using Gemini
Gemini's prompt encourages personalized vision boards

By Akash Pandey
Jan 02, 2026
06:09 pm
What's the story

Google's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Gemini, has sparked online interest with a unique prompt that helps users visualize their aspirations for 2026. The official Gemini account recently shared a post inviting users to "visualize your 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro." The initiative revolves around a detailed prompt that transforms goal-setting into an engaging visual storytelling exercise.

User engagement

Prompt encourages personalized vision boards

The prompt shared by Gemini reads, "A detailed blue ballpoint pen sketch of a knolling for my 2026 vision board featuring the following items: [Add your items here]." This flexible template allows users to replace the listed items with their own goals, habits or milestones for the upcoming year. The idea is to turn traditional text-based resolutions into an illustrated vision board using AI.

Visual storytelling

Gemini's approach adds a personal touch to goal-setting

Gemini's method of future planning gives a personal, almost journal-like quality to the output. The knolling-style layout, notebook textures and hand-drawn details add depth and character to the image, making it feel intentionally imperfect yet human. This is achieved through cross-hatching, annotations and highlighter effects that make the AI-generated image more relatable.

Customization

A bonus prompt for personalized vision boards

Along with the main prompt, Gemini also provides a bonus one for further customization. It reads, "Create a vibrant mixed-media illustration of my 2026 vision board in a neat knolling layout on textured sketchbook paper." This prompt asks users to list doodle elements representing their goals for 2026. The result is a customized visual representation of their aspirations using colored pencils, gel pens and soft markers.