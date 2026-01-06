Gemini upgrade lets Google TV users edit photos, generate videos

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Google announced a major update for its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model on the Google TV platform. The new features will be first available on TCL smart TVs. The update brings two of Google's most popular AI models—Nano Banana and Veo—into the TV experience.

Enhanced features Gemini's capabilities on Google TV The Gemini update on Google TV platform will also integrate with Google Photos, letting users grant access to their images. This way, Gemini can create a slideshow or use those images in Veo or Nano Banana. With voice commands, you can now remix a photo or convert a still image into video. You can also generate entirely new content by simply providing a prompt to Google's AI on your TV.

Chatbot integration Gemini offers chatbot-like experience on Google TV The update also brings a full chatbot-like experience to TVs, letting you ask for sports scores or movie recommendations. However, the responses may differ from those you'd get using Gemini on the web or in an app. Google has created a "visually rich framework" to make the AI more usable on a TV and will offer a "Dive Deeper" option in each response for an interactive overview of the topic.

System adjustments Gemini can adjust system settings based on user feedback The new Gemini features will also let the AI adjust system settings based on user feedback. For instance, if you say "the dialog is too quiet," the AI will automatically make changes to fix that. The update will first be available on TCL TVs running Google TV, while other devices including Google's own TV Streamer will have to wait for a few months.