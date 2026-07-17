Gen Forum ED Conclave 2026 highlights AI and school modernization
Technology
The Gen Forum ED Conclave 2026, themed "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education," brought together students, educators, and industry leaders to chat about how AI is changing the way we learn.
K V Vincent kicked things off by urging schools to modernize for the digital age.
CISCE, Microsoft and students highlight AI
Dr. Joseph Emmanuel from CISCE shared that technology can spark creativity and critical thinking in students.
Microsoft experts showed how AI could make learning more personal and easier for teachers.
Students from The Cambridge International School impressed everyone with their creative AI projects, while GEM AI in the Classroom was launched to show off immersive hybrid learning powered by AI.