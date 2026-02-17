Gene maps of brain cells in Alzheimer's created

UC Irvine researchers have built the first-ever gene maps for different brain cell types in Alzheimer's, using a machine learning tool called SIGNET. By analyzing brain samples from 272 people with Alzheimer's, they've uncovered how genes interact and change in the disease—offering fresh clues for future therapies.

SIGNET's breakthrough SIGNET goes beyond basic gene matching—it actually figures out which genes are causing changes in others across six key brain cell types.

This helps scientists see which genetic "wires" are getting crossed in Alzheimer's, rather than just guessing based on patterns.

Excitatory neurons showed thousands of new interactions Excitatory neurons—the cells tied to memory—showed thousands of new interactions and major rewiring linked to memory loss.

Researchers also pinpointed hundreds of "hub" genes (including APP) that act like control switches, making them promising targets for new drugs or early treatment.