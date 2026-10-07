Genomes reveal extinct 'yak X' coexisted with Denisovans and Neanderthals
Technology
Scientists have found a brand-new extinct yak species, called "yak X," from ancient bones in Siberia's Denisova Cave.
The team from Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History uncovered 20 genomes, revealing this yak lived alongside early humans like Denisovans and Neanderthals.
Yak X split from modern yaks
Yak X split from modern yaks about 400,000 years ago and stuck around until at least 27,000 years ago.
What's cool is that it was genetically unique, even different from Himalayan yaks, which helps us understand how ancient animals adapted to their environments and interacted with early people.
This discovery also shows just how diverse life was during the Ice Age.