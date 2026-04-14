George Hotz dismisses Anthropic's mythos, offers daily exploit hunts
Technology
George Hotz, the hacker famous for unlocking the first iPhone, isn't buying the buzz around Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos.
He says finding software bugs, like zero-day vulnerabilities, isn't as rare or impressive as people think, just illegal.
To prove his point, Hotz even offered to find similar exploits every day.
Mythos Linux kernel exploit chaining debated
Other AI experts such as Gary Marcus and Yann LeCun also questioned Mythos's supposed breakthroughs.
Still, some researchers admit that Mythos's ability to chain together Linux kernel exploits is a real step forward.
The debate highlights how tricky it is to separate genuine progress from hype in AI security and raises questions about using powerful tech responsibly.