Germany's kit finds Wi-Fi identifies people with 99.5% accuracy

Researchers urge Wi-Fi privacy protections

The findings, shared at a major security conference and published May 26, 2026, highlight real privacy risks.

Since beamforming data isn't encrypted, anyone nearby could potentially use regular Wi-Fi equipment to recognize people in places like cafes.

As co-author Julian Todt put it, People could be identified in public and recognized elsewhere.

The team is urging stronger privacy protections for future Wi-Fi standards.