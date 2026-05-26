Germany's kit finds Wi-Fi identifies people with 99.5% accuracy
Researchers from Germany's KIT found that Wi-Fi networks can identify people with 99.5% accuracy just by how their bodies move through signals, no phone or device needed.
This works using a tech called beamforming feedback (BFI) plus machine learning, making it surprisingly easy to spot someone based on their unique movement.
Researchers urge Wi-Fi privacy protections
The findings, shared at a major security conference and published May 26, 2026, highlight real privacy risks.
Since beamforming data isn't encrypted, anyone nearby could potentially use regular Wi-Fi equipment to recognize people in places like cafes.
As co-author Julian Todt put it, People could be identified in public and recognized elsewhere.
The team is urging stronger privacy protections for future Wi-Fi standards.