Get paid $800 to chat with AI for 8 hours

How to apply for the job

All you need is to be over 18, be comfortable on camera, and have a history of tech frustrations (so if chatbots have ever made you want to scream, you're qualified).

CEO Mohamed Omar says they have already had strong interest, including from a recent graduate who pays almost $300 per month for their AI subscriptions and says they've faced memory issues across platforms.

There is no deadline yet; Memvid plans to pick someone soon.