Get paid $800 to chat with AI for 8 hours
Memvid, a California startup, is offering $800 for just eight hours of work testing chatbots on camera.
Your job? Try to trip up popular AIs, spot when they forget things or mess up answers, and share your feedback (no tech experience needed).
The company hopes this real-world testing will help fix chatbot memory failures.
How to apply for the job
All you need is to be over 18, be comfortable on camera, and have a history of tech frustrations (so if chatbots have ever made you want to scream, you're qualified).
CEO Mohamed Omar says they have already had strong interest, including from a recent graduate who pays almost $300 per month for their AI subscriptions and says they've faced memory issues across platforms.
There is no deadline yet; Memvid plans to pick someone soon.
Why this job matters
AI tools are everywhere now, but their short-term memory still lets users down.
Memvid wants honest human testers so they can actually improve how these chatbots remember conversations—something that could make everyone's digital life smoother.