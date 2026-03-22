GGSIPU introduces new MTech in robotics and AI
GGSIPU is introducing a brand-new MTech program in robotics and artificial intelligence for the 2026-27 session.
The course, run by the University School of Information, Communication, and Technology, aims to prepare students for fast-growing tech careers.
Only 21 spots are up for grabs, and applications close on March 31, 2026.
Eligibility criteria and admission process
You'll need at least 60% in fields like computer science or information technology to apply. Having a GATE score gives you an edge.
Admissions will be made first on the basis of merit prepared from valid GATE scores; if seats remain after considering GATE-qualified candidates, admissions will proceed to CET-qualified candidates, and any remaining seats will be filled from CUET-qualified candidates.
Professor Pushpender Bharti said demand for AI and robotics professionals — such as AI engineers, data scientists and robotics engineers — is rising and will contribute significantly to employment and technological innovation.
For more information or to apply, visit GGSIPU's official website.