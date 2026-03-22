GGSIPU introduces new MTech in robotics and AI

Eligibility criteria and admission process

You'll need at least 60% in fields like computer science or information technology to apply. Having a GATE score gives you an edge.

Admissions will be made first on the basis of merit prepared from valid GATE scores; if seats remain after considering GATE-qualified candidates, admissions will proceed to CET-qualified candidates, and any remaining seats will be filled from CUET-qualified candidates.

Professor Pushpender Bharti said demand for AI and robotics professionals — such as AI engineers, data scientists and robotics engineers — is rising and will contribute significantly to employment and technological innovation.

For more information or to apply, visit GGSIPU's official website.