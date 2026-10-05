Ghost co-founded by 19-year-old Zain Javaid launches $3,499 Core
Ghost, a startup co-founded by 19-year-old Zain Javaid, just launched Core, a $3,499 desktop device that can run AI agents for automating your daily tasks across apps and smart home gadgets.
Backed by $11 million in funding from top investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Ghost is aiming to make powerful AI tools more accessible.
Core includes NVIDIA RTX Pro GPU
Core comes with an NVIDIA RTX Pro GPU and preloaded AI models (like Qwen-3.8-Next), plus you can add more from Hugging Face.
All your data stays encrypted on the device itself, so even if Ghost disappears, your info doesn't.
A built-in firewall keeps an eye on things for extra security.
Preorders are open now, with deliveries starting in late October. The founding team is all under 25, making this launch even more impressive!