Ghost co-founded by 19-year-old Zain Javaid launches $3,499 Core

Core comes with an NVIDIA RTX Pro GPU and preloaded AI models (like Qwen-3.8-Next), plus you can add more from Hugging Face.

All your data stays encrypted on the device itself, so even if Ghost disappears, your info doesn't.

A built-in firewall keeps an eye on things for extra security.

Preorders are open now, with deliveries starting in late October. The founding team is all under 25, making this launch even more impressive!