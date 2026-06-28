This cosmic particle might have come from 'Shadow Blaster' galaxy

Particle characteristics

Neutrinos are known as ghost particles

Neutrinos, often referred to as ghost particles, are created by supernovae, stellar nuclear reactions, and the decay of heavy particles. "They rarely interact with matter, which is why they can travel across the universe almost undisturbed," said Dr. Yuji Urata, a researcher at Taiwan-based MITOS Science Co. He added that even when high-energy neutrinos are detected by observatories like Antarctica's IceCube Neutrino Observatory, their precise location in the sky often has a much larger uncertainty region than a galaxy's size.