GigaAI unveils SeeLight S1 humanoid mapping homes to handle chores

SeeLight S1 employee housing trials

SeeLight S1 has already shown it can fry eggs, hang clothes, and open curtains.

It will start testing in employee housing this year before moving into family homes in Wuhan by 2027, especially where there are kids, pets, or elderly folks.

GigaAI is working to make the robot more affordable (aiming for under 100,000 yuan by mid-2027) and reliable in all kinds of homes, but admits real-life spaces are tricky for robots to master.