GIGABYTE celebrates 40th anniversary with ENTER INFINITY India through December

GIGABYTE is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the "ENTER INFINITY India" campaign, running through December.

The brand is inviting fans to join in three main activities (Build a Rig, Play a Run, and Share Your Story) for a shot at GIGABYTE monitors, AORUS goodies, and Amazon vouchers.

Whether you're building your dream PC or just sharing your experience with their products, there's something up for grabs.