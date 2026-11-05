GIGABYTE celebrates 40th anniversary with ENTER INFINITY India through December
GIGABYTE is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the "ENTER INFINITY India" campaign, running through December.
The brand is inviting fans to join in three main activities (Build a Rig, Play a Run, and Share Your Story) for a shot at GIGABYTE monitors, AORUS goodies, and Amazon vouchers.
Whether you're building your dream PC or just sharing your experience with their products, there's something up for grabs.
GIGABYTE offers Amazon vouchers and merchandise
If you buy GIGABYTE or AORUS products across six or more categories, you can earn Amazon vouchers worth up to ₹15,500 and exclusive AORUS merchandise, subject to availability. Pick up AORUS INFINITY items for extra bonuses.
Plus, playing the Infinity Run game could land you a monitor in monthly draws.
Got a cool story about your build? Share it for a chance at over 20 prizes, including awards for Best Story, Best Second Life, Most Loyal Builder, and Most Running.