Gionee M15, with Helio G90 processor and quad cameras, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 07:39 pm

Chinese tech giant Gionee has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Gionee M15, in Nigeria. The handset sports a starting price-tag of NGN 90,800 (roughly Rs. 16,000). As for the key highlights, the device comes with an LCD display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ screen

The Gionee M15 features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in two color variants.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Gionee M15 is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Gionee M15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Gionee M15: Pricing and availability

In Nigeria, the Gionee M15 is priced at NGN 90,800 (around Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and NGN 1,06,200 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are yet to be revealed.