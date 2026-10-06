GITAM University invites 11th 12th students to AI Challenge 2026
GITAM University is inviting high school students (classes 11 and 12) from all over India to take part in the National AI Challenge 2026.
The goal? Come up with creative AI solutions for real-world problems, turn your ideas into working prototypes, and get hands-on experience with expert support along the way.
GITAM prize pool ₹20L ₹9L winner
Teams can submit their AI projects online between September 17 and November 12, 2026, through Unstop.
After an initial selection, the top 200 teams face off in online quarterfinals, then move on to semifinals at GITAM's Visakhapatnam campus, with the grand finale on December 20.
There's a total prize pool of ₹20 lakh: ₹9 lakh for first place!
GITAM offers AI workshops and mentorship
Beyond cash prizes, the top 100 teams will get mentorship to help sharpen their projects.
Plus, GITAM is offering free AI workshops (think: learning tools like ChatGPT) to help students build practical skills and spark new ideas using artificial intelligence.