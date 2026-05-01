GitHub admits April outages, AI-powered workflows pushed demand 30 times

GitHub upgrades systems after April incidents

Two big incidents made things worse: a bug on April 23 caused mix-ups in more than 2,000 pull requests, and then on April 27, a possible botnet attack overloaded search features.

To fix things, GitHub is upgrading its systems with better caching and service isolation, moving some code to Go for speed, and updating the status page to include availability numbers and more transparent incident reporting.

The goal? Make sure this kind of chaos doesn't happen again as AI keeps growing.