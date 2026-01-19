Glasgow scientists spot a new way to tackle tough cancers
A team in Glasgow has found a promising target for treating bowel and liver cancers—two of the deadliest types around.
Their findings, reported on January 19, 2026, show that when a protein called NPM1 ramps up after certain gene changes, it helps tumors grow.
This discovery could open doors to new treatments that actually slow or stop these cancers.
Why NPM1 matters
NPM1 acts like a growth switch for cancer cells but isn't needed by healthy adult tissues.
Blocking it may shut down tumor growth without harming normal cells.
Researchers say drugs could be developed to make other treatments work better when NPM1 is blocked.
The bigger picture in Scotland
Bowel cancer takes about 1,700 lives each year in Scotland; liver cancer claims another 670.
Bowel cancer rates are rising in parts of the UK, particularly among younger people.
Scientists hope that combining NPM1 blockers with current therapies could finally give patients more options against these hard-to-treat cancers.