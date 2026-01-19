Glasgow scientists spot a new way to tackle tough cancers Technology Jan 19, 2026

A team in Glasgow has found a promising target for treating bowel and liver cancers—two of the deadliest types around.

Their findings, reported on January 19, 2026, show that when a protein called NPM1 ramps up after certain gene changes, it helps tumors grow.

This discovery could open doors to new treatments that actually slow or stop these cancers.