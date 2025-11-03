Global collaboration sheds light on matter-antimatter imbalance mystery
Scientists from around the world just made a big step in figuring out why our universe is mostly made of matter, not antimatter.
By teaming up on Japan's T2K and the US's NOvA experiments, they've measured neutrino behavior more precisely than ever—helping us get closer to solving one of space's oldest puzzles.
Study narrows down how much neutrinos and their opposites differ
The study, published in Nature, narrowed down how much neutrinos and their opposites (antineutrinos) differ—a key clue called CP violation.
If confirmed, this could finally explain why anything exists at all after the Big Bang.
It's a huge leap for science, powered by hundreds of scientists globally using more than a decade of data.
Breakthrough shows what can happen when scientists across countries combine
This breakthrough shows what can happen when scientists across countries combine their strengths.
Their collaboration not only boosted accuracy but also set the stage for even bigger discoveries about why our universe looks the way it does.