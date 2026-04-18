Global RAM shortage forces Microsoft and Meta to raise prices
If you've noticed electronics getting more expensive lately, you're not imagining it. A global RAM chip shortage is forcing companies like Microsoft and Meta to hike prices:
Microsoft's Surface devices are up by as much as $500, and Meta's Quest 3 headset now costs $100 more.
Meanwhile, Apple's low-priced MacBook Neo has stayed popular thanks to its affordability.
RAM shortage likely until 2028
The demand for RAM is only growing, especially with AI tech on the rise. But production just isn't keeping up (experts say it needs to grow by 12% every year through 2027, but right now it's at just 7.5%).
Samsung, the biggest RAM maker, is dealing with factory delays and labor disputes that have left a big gap between supply and demand.
Counterpoint Research's MS Hwang doesn't expect things to balance out until at least 2028, so higher prices might stick around for a while.