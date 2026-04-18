Global RAM shortage forces Microsoft and Meta to raise prices

RAM shortage likely until 2028

The demand for RAM is only growing, especially with AI tech on the rise. But production just isn't keeping up (experts say it needs to grow by 12% every year through 2027, but right now it's at just 7.5%).

Samsung, the biggest RAM maker, is dealing with factory delays and labor disputes that have left a big gap between supply and demand.

Counterpoint Research's MS Hwang doesn't expect things to balance out until at least 2028, so higher prices might stick around for a while.