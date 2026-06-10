Global scientists map 200,000+ radioactive barrels dumped in Atlantic Ocean Technology Jun 10, 2026

A global team of scientists is on a mission to find and map more than 200,000 barrels of radioactive waste that were dumped deep in the Atlantic Ocean in the second half of the 20th century (beginning in 1946, with notable dumping in 1967 and 1969), long before such dumping was banned.

Using underwater robots, they're trying to figure out where these barrels ended up and what effect they might be having on ocean life today.