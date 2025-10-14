Next Article
Global smartphone shipments grew 2.6% in Q3 2025: IDC
Technology
Despite economic challenges, global smartphone shipments grew by 2.6% in Q3 2025, hitting 322.7 million units.
The big driver? Strong consumer demand for premium phones and AI-enabled devices.
Samsung and Apple led the pack
Samsung had its best September quarter ever, shipping 61.4 million phones—mostly thanks to the buzz around its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.
Apple wasn't far behind, moving a record 58.6 million units as iPhone 17 pre-orders took off.
Brands will keep pushing with promos, AI upgrades
IDC says this momentum will likely last through the end of 2025, as brands push hard with promos and keep rolling out AI-powered upgrades that make trading up feel worth it.