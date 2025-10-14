SpaceX's Starship rocket just completed a critical test

Next up for SpaceX: Upgrading Starship for deep space travel

During this flight, Starship showed off its heat shield during reentry and even deployed mock Starlink satellites—key moves for longer missions.

Next up: SpaceX is working on an upgraded version with docking adapters so it can refuel in orbit, which is a must for deep space travel.

While NASA recently pointed out some design challenges that still need work, these upgrades are crucial if SpaceX wants to help land astronauts on the Moon by 2027 as part of NASA's Artemis program.